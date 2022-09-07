Ethno Stream Screen

Give your broadcast a distinctive look with a tribal‑inspired stream screen. A centered title stack sits inside a bold geometric, flat‑design tapestry, animated with gentle ripples for a calm, looping backdrop. Perfect for Starting Soon, Be Right Back, or Stream Ending scenes. Easily customize the pretitle, title, and subtitle, switch fonts, and refine the color palette to fit your brand. Add your own audio or keep it quiet—the design stands strong either way. A clean, symmetrical layout ensures clarity and readability for viewers on any live platform.