Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ethno Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Ethno Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Flat design
Geometric
Tribal pattern
746exports
rating
Give your broadcast a distinctive look with a tribal‑inspired stream screen. A centered title stack sits inside a bold geometric, flat‑design tapestry, animated with gentle ripples for a calm, looping backdrop. Perfect for Starting Soon, Be Right Back, or Stream Ending scenes. Easily customize the pretitle, title, and subtitle, switch fonts, and refine the color palette to fit your brand. Add your own audio or keep it quiet—the design stands strong either way. A clean, symmetrical layout ensures clarity and readability for viewers on any live platform.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us