Orb Alert Overlay

Elevate your live stream with a sleek, minimalist alert overlay. This transparent design features a glossy gradient banner and smooth, unobtrusive motion that keeps focus on your content. Easily customize the title and colors to match your brand or scene. Ideal for follower, subscriber, donation, and other event alerts. Works great across streaming platforms and fits right into OBS or your favorite broadcasting setup. If you need a modern, professional alert that’s easy to read and quick to brand, this template delivers a polished, geometric look without visual clutter.