Orb Webcam Overlay

Give your livestream a polished look with a clean, minimal webcam overlay. A rounded rectangular frame with a vibrant gradient and soft glossy highlights keeps the focus on your content while adding modern flair. Subtle, loop-ready motion ensures it looks great across long sessions without distraction. Fully customize the colors to match your brand, team, or theme. Designed for streamers who want a crisp, professional frame that’s easy to drop into OBS or other tools and works across a wide range of scenes.