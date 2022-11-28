Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Orb Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Orb Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Full-screen wipe
Blob shape
3D motion graphics
157exports
rating
Build a clean, high-impact stinger transition with a liquid orb that expands to full screen to mask your cut, then fades back to transparent. This overlay is ideal for streaming and general video edits. Expect vibrant gradients, glossy 3D shading, and smooth, fluid motion in a minimal, brand-friendly package. Tweak the palette using simple color controls to match your identity in seconds. Drop it into your live setup or timeline and enjoy a professional, seamless handoff between scenes.
kudos profile image
kudos
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of kudos
Orb Stream Screen
By kudos
Edit
00:10
Orb Stream Screen Original theme video
Orb Alert Overlay
By kudos
Edit
00:10
Orb Alert Overlay Original theme video
Orb Stinger Transition
By kudos
Edit
00:02
Orb Stinger Transition Original theme video
Orb Webcam Overlay
By kudos
Edit
00:10
Orb Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us