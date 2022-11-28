Orb Stinger Transition

Build a clean, high-impact stinger transition with a liquid orb that expands to full screen to mask your cut, then fades back to transparent. This overlay is ideal for streaming and general video edits. Expect vibrant gradients, glossy 3D shading, and smooth, fluid motion in a minimal, brand-friendly package. Tweak the palette using simple color controls to match your identity in seconds. Drop it into your live setup or timeline and enjoy a professional, seamless handoff between scenes.