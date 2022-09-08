Orb Stream Screen

Give your stream a polished, modern pause screen. This clean, minimal design features floating 3D orbs over a vibrant gradient with a bold centered title stack. Tailor it for Starting Soon, Be Right Back, or Ending scenes by customizing the headline, subtext, fonts, and colors. Smooth, relaxed motion sets the perfect vibe between segments without distracting from your brand. Ideal for streamers seeking an elegant screen that’s easy to read, eye-catching, and simple to update. Make your live channel look professional in minutes—ready for any intermission.