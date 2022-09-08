Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Orb Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Orb Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Minimal
3D motion graphics
Sphere
547exports
rating
Give your stream a polished, modern pause screen. This clean, minimal design features floating 3D orbs over a vibrant gradient with a bold centered title stack. Tailor it for Starting Soon, Be Right Back, or Ending scenes by customizing the headline, subtext, fonts, and colors. Smooth, relaxed motion sets the perfect vibe between segments without distracting from your brand. Ideal for streamers seeking an elegant screen that’s easy to read, eye-catching, and simple to update. Make your live channel look professional in minutes—ready for any intermission.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us