Rift Alert Overlay

Level up your livestream with a bold, transparent alert overlay that grabs attention without blocking gameplay or content. This futuristic digital banner features glowing edges, subtle particles, and a crisp centered title. Fully customizable colors and text let you brand follower, subscriber, raid, or tip alerts in seconds. Designed for seamless layering over video with an alpha channel, it blends smoothly into any scene. Perfect for streamers who want a clean, modern look that’s easy to read and quick to set up.