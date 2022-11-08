Rift Webcam Overlay

Power up your livestream with a striking animated webcam overlay. This transparent, loop-ready frame features glowing geometric shards, subtle particles and an icy, high-tech finish that makes your facecam pop. Effortlessly customize colors and accents to match your brand or layout. Designed for seamless use in OBS and other broadcast tools, it’s perfect for Twitch, YouTube, or any streaming platform. Deliver a polished, consistent look from start to finish with a smooth loop that won’t distract from your content. Add instant production value to your channel with a bold, futuristic webcam frame.