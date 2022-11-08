Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rift Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Rift Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 audio
Webcam overlay
Stream elements
Glow
Looping
Cracked surface
316exports
rating
Power up your livestream with a striking animated webcam overlay. This transparent, loop-ready frame features glowing geometric shards, subtle particles and an icy, high-tech finish that makes your facecam pop. Effortlessly customize colors and accents to match your brand or layout. Designed for seamless use in OBS and other broadcast tools, it’s perfect for Twitch, YouTube, or any streaming platform. Deliver a polished, consistent look from start to finish with a smooth loop that won’t distract from your content. Add instant production value to your channel with a bold, futuristic webcam frame.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us