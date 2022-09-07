Bring pro polish to your channel with a neon, ice‑rift stream screen built for gaming. Bold central titles, glowing shard frames and subtle fog particles create an immersive backdrop for starting soon, be right back, ending or intermission moments. Easily customize headline, sublines and colors, toggle particles and ice textures, and match the look to your brand. Designed for Twitch-style overlays but perfect for any livestream platform, this screen delivers crisp, futuristic energy that keeps viewers engaged between segments.