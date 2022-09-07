Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rift Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Rift Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Glow
Geometric
Gaming
3Kexports
rating
Bring pro polish to your channel with a neon, ice‑rift stream screen built for gaming. Bold central titles, glowing shard frames and subtle fog particles create an immersive backdrop for starting soon, be right back, ending or intermission moments. Easily customize headline, sublines and colors, toggle particles and ice textures, and match the look to your brand. Designed for Twitch-style overlays but perfect for any livestream platform, this screen delivers crisp, futuristic energy that keeps viewers engaged between segments.
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kudos
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Themes (12)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us