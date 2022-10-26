Rift Stinger Transition

Give your stream a pro-grade edge with a transparent stinger transition built from dynamic shard wipes, frosty crack textures, and subtle particle accents. This energetic, geometric design creates a high-impact full-screen wipe that cleanly bridges scenes. Easily fine-tune background and accent colors, toggle ice textures, and adjust crack intensity to match your brand. Perfect for gaming, esports, or any live production needing a bold, neon-flavored transition that’s quick, clean, and memorable.