Slime Alert Overlay

Give your live stream a playful boost with a slime‑styled alert overlay. This transparent, center‑screen banner is perfect for highlighting notifications without blocking the action. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand and drop it straight into OBS or Streamlabs. Smooth, pop‑in motion and gently drifting blobs create a fun, modern look that fits Twitch, YouTube, or any platform. Ideal for alerts, shoutouts, or quick callouts, this minimal neon design keeps your message clear and engaging.