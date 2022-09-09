Slime Stream Screen

Design slick stream screens in seconds. This neon, slime‑style animation frames your centered message with glowing liquid blobs—perfect for Starting Soon, BRB, Intermission or Ending scenes. Customize three text lines, fonts, and color palettes to match your brand. Dial in the glow with adjustable shape colors and background tones, then add audio for extra polish. Optimized for streaming layouts, the calm, minimal motion keeps viewers engaged without distraction. A versatile, modern screen for Twitch, YouTube or any live platform.