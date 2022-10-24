Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Slime Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Slime Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Slime
Blob shape
Full-screen wipe
973exports
rating
Give your stream or edit a polished handoff with a smooth, liquid stinger. This transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, expands to full screen mid‑transition to hide the cut, and flows with clean 2D blob shapes and vibrant gradients. Colors are fully customizable, so you can match your brand or event in seconds. Ideal for OBS/streaming scene switches, YouTube edits, and highlight reels, it delivers an energetic, minimal look that stays out of the way while keeping your production cohesive.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us