Slime Stinger Transition

Give your stream or edit a polished handoff with a smooth, liquid stinger. This transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, expands to full screen mid‑transition to hide the cut, and flows with clean 2D blob shapes and vibrant gradients. Colors are fully customizable, so you can match your brand or event in seconds. Ideal for OBS/streaming scene switches, YouTube edits, and highlight reels, it delivers an energetic, minimal look that stays out of the way while keeping your production cohesive.