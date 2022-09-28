Sphere Alert Overlay

Give your live stream a polished boost with a clean, transparent alert overlay. This minimal pill panel features subtle concentric waves and smooth motion that won’t distract from gameplay or chat. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over your scene for follow, sub, or raid alerts. Designed for streamers who value clarity and style, it stays readable and elegant on any background. Perfect for Twitch and YouTube setups, this alert overlay keeps your notifications sleek, modern, and on-brand.