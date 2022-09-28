Sphere Stinger Transition

Create smooth, professional scene changes with a polished stinger transition. A glossy central sphere and concentric rings expand to provide full-frame coverage for a clean, seamless cut. Designed with a minimalist, geometric aesthetic and soft pastel gradients, it pairs well with a wide range of stream looks. The overlay supports transparent alpha in and out, so it drops into your editor or broadcast software effortlessly. Customize the colors to match your brand and enjoy fluid, elegant motion that elevates your live stream or video edits.