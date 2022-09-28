Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sphere Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Sphere Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Minimal
Sphere
Radial build
255exports
rating
Create smooth, professional scene changes with a polished stinger transition. A glossy central sphere and concentric rings expand to provide full-frame coverage for a clean, seamless cut. Designed with a minimalist, geometric aesthetic and soft pastel gradients, it pairs well with a wide range of stream looks. The overlay supports transparent alpha in and out, so it drops into your editor or broadcast software effortlessly. Customize the colors to match your brand and enjoy fluid, elegant motion that elevates your live stream or video edits.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us