Sphere Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a sleek, modern look with a clean, transparent webcam overlay. This minimal rounded frame features a subtle glow and a seamless loop, making it perfect for long sessions. Customize the colors to match your branding and drop it into OBS, Streamlabs, or your favorite editor. Designed as a versatile stream element, it keeps the focus on your content while providing a polished facecam presentation. Ideal for creators on Twitch, YouTube, and beyond who want a professional, clutter-free overlay.