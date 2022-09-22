Sphere Stream Screen

Design a sleek Starting Soon, BRB, or Ending scene in seconds. This minimal 3D stream screen features softly floating spheres, concentric rings, and clean typography for a modern, professional look. Easily customize titles, subtitles, and colors to match your brand and keep your audience engaged during intermissions. The calm, fluid motion suits any stream category and pairs well with your overlay package. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform setups, this streamlined design helps you maintain a cohesive, elegant on‑air presence.