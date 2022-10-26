Tide Alert Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Bring polished alerts to your stream with a sleek, minimal overlay. This transparent banner features smooth motion, subtle wave accents, and a clean, modern style that fits any brand. Customize text and colors to match your channel in moments. Perfect for follower, sub, tip, or raid notifications, it sits neatly over gameplay or webcam scenes without blocking the action. Designed for clarity and legibility, it delivers professional alerts that feel premium yet understated.
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