Tide Webcam Overlay
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Give your livestream a clean, professional look with this minimal webcam overlay. Built as a transparent stream element, it frames your face-cam while keeping the focus on your content. Smooth, looping motion and subtle neon accents create energy without distraction. Easily customize colors to match your brand and drop it into your favorite broadcasting setup. Perfect for creators who want a refined, modern face-cam frame that looks great on any background and screen layout.
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