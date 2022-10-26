Tide Stinger Transition

Give your stream professional polish with a clean, energetic stinger transition. Flowing neon waves sweep diagonally to fully cover the screen, masking your scene cut with a smooth full‑screen wipe. Built as a transparent overlay, it drops right into OBS, Streamlabs, or your editor. The minimalist look keeps focus on your content, while simple color controls let you dial in your brand palette in seconds. Perfect for gaming, podcasts, or live events where quick and stylish transitions matter.