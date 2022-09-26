Tide Stream Screen

Create polished live-stream intermission screens with flowing neon waves and clean, centered titles. This minimal stream screen is ideal for starting soon, be right back, or ending scenes. Customize headline, subtext, fonts, and colors to match your brand, while the softly animated ribbons keep viewers engaged without distraction. The design’s dark backdrop and luminous accents provide clarity and legibility for any audience. Easy to tailor and quick to render, it’s a versatile choice for streamers who want professional results with minimal effort.