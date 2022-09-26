Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Tide Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Tide Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Minimal
Glow
Abstract waves
5.8Kexports
rating
Create polished live-stream intermission screens with flowing neon waves and clean, centered titles. This minimal stream screen is ideal for starting soon, be right back, or ending scenes. Customize headline, subtext, fonts, and colors to match your brand, while the softly animated ribbons keep viewers engaged without distraction. The design’s dark backdrop and luminous accents provide clarity and legibility for any audience. Easy to tailor and quick to render, it’s a versatile choice for streamers who want professional results with minimal effort.
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Themes (12)
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us