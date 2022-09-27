Tiger Stream Alert Overlay

Bring your channel to life with a playful, transparent stream alert overlay. A bold cartoon tiger mascot rests on a rounded title banner that pops in with bouncy motion and settles into an idle loop. Perfect for follower, sub, or donation alerts, or as a quick call-out in OBS across Twitch or YouTube. Customize the headline, palette, and character details to match your brand. The clean flat design and vibrant colors ensure excellent legibility over any gameplay or webcam feed.