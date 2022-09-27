Tiger Stream Stinger Transition

Make your scene changes pop with a playful, energetic stinger built for livestreams. This transparent overlay sweeps across the screen with cartoon clouds and a bold striped accent, fully covering the frame for a clean, seamless cut. Customize colors to fit your brand and toggle decorative details for the perfect look. Ideal for stream transitions between gameplay, intermissions, and screens without blocking your content. Easy to use, crisp, and eye-catching—level up your stream branding in seconds.