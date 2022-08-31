Tiger Stream Screen

Make your live stream stand out with a playful, full-screen stream screen featuring a bold cartoon tiger framed by drifting clouds and subtle particles. This flat-design overlay is perfect for starting soon, BRB, or ending scenes. Customize the headline, supporting lines, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Smooth, floating motion keeps viewers engaged without distracting from your message. Ideal for streamers who want a vibrant, memorable look that’s easy to read and on-brand across any broadcast.