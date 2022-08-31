Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tiger Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Tiger Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream screen
Cartoon
Tiger
Stream elements
Clouds
1.4Kexports
rating
Make your live stream stand out with a playful, full-screen stream screen featuring a bold cartoon tiger framed by drifting clouds and subtle particles. This flat-design overlay is perfect for starting soon, BRB, or ending scenes. Customize the headline, supporting lines, and colors to match your brand in seconds. Smooth, floating motion keeps viewers engaged without distracting from your message. Ideal for streamers who want a vibrant, memorable look that’s easy to read and on-brand across any broadcast.
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Themes (12)
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us