Tiger Stream Webcam Overlay

Level up your live stream with a bold, cartoon-style webcam overlay. This transparent facecam frame features a striking, stripe-inspired border and a clean rounded-rectangle shape that puts your video front and center. Easily customize colors across the frame and detailing to match your brand or theme. The seamless looping animation keeps your scene lively without distraction, making it ideal for gaming, chatting, or creative broadcasts. Drop it into your streaming setup and go live with a polished, professional look in minutes.