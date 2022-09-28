X-ray Alert Overlay

Bring pro polish to your livestream with a sleek, futuristic alert overlay. This transparent HUD banner cleanly highlights real-time events in a compact, readable format. Ideal for gaming and esports channels, its minimal digital styling blends with any scene while keeping focus on your message. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it into your favorite streaming setup. Smooth, fluid animations ensure your alerts feel premium without stealing the spotlight. Perfect for subscriber, follower, or donation notifications across popular platforms.