X-ray Stream Screen

Create a sleek, futuristic stream screen with a minimalist HUD look. This template features glowing tech panels, centered stacked titles, and smooth, subtle motion—ideal for starting soon, be right back, or ending scenes. Easily customize the three headline fields, pick your fonts, and fine-tune background, shapes, strokes, and text colors to match your brand. Designed for livestreamers, it keeps visuals clean, readable, and on-theme without distracting from your show. Add your audio to complete the vibe and deploy it across your streaming setup for a consistent, professional presence.