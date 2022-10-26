X-ray Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a sleek upgrade with a futuristic HUD webcam overlay. This transparent, looping facecam frame adds crisp tech styling without distracting from your content. Customize the colors to match your brand or scene, and drop it into OBS, Streamlabs, or your editor of choice. The minimal, high-contrast design keeps focus on you while providing a professional, cohesive look for gaming, podcasts, and IRL streams. Built for reliability and easy setup, it’s the perfect finishing touch for your live broadcast.