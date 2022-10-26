X-ray Stinger Transition

Bring polish to your stream with a futuristic HUD stinger designed for clean, punchy scene changes. This transparent overlay starts and ends fully clear, covering the cut with sliding tech panels for a seamless wipe. Customize background, shapes, and stroke colors to match your brand. The energetic motion, geometric UI lines, and high‑tech glow deliver a professional esports vibe across intros, intermissions, and transitions. Ideal for gaming creators and live events needing a fast, stylish stinger that drops into any broadcast setup.