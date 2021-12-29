Simple Beat - Square

Showcase your audio with a sleek, minimal visualizer. A central circular dial displays reactive equalizer bars, elapsed/total time, and a progress bar for clear playback context. Customize colors, background tint, fonts, shapes and spectrum settings to suit any genre. Perfect for music releases, mixes, and podcasts across social platforms. Responsive aspect ratios ensure your visualizer looks great in widescreen, square, vertical, and more. Simple controls make it fast to brand and publish your track with a polished, professional look.