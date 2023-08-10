Circle Power - Square

Showcase your music with a sleek, circular visualizer that reacts in real time. A central waveform line dances to your track while a glowing pulse ring amplifies every beat. The compact media bar displays artist and song info with a timer and progress indicator. Customize colors, frequency settings and spectrum density to match your sound and branding. Swap in your background and artwork to create a professional, social‑ready piece for any platform. Perfect for musicians, labels, DJs and creators who want a minimal, modern and eye‑catching audio visualization.