Wedding Insta Story

Share your love story with a romantic wedding invitation designed for vertical social stories. Elegant hearts, smooth transitions, and graceful typography guide viewers from names to the big date, venue and a heartfelt sign-off. Personalize text, colors, and swap in your favorite photos or video clips with ease. The minimal, sophisticated look suits modern weddings, elopements, and save-the-date announcements alike. Deliver a polished invite that feels intimate, stylish and ready to post in minutes.