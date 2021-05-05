Wedding Insta Story 4

Announce your big day with an elegant, story‑ready wedding invitation. This vertical template pairs refined typography with a floral bouquet, a circular photo reveal, and tasteful ornamental framing. Personalize names, date, time, venue and a closing note, then adjust colors and fonts to match your palette. Smooth slide‑in transitions and gentle pacing create a romantic ambience perfect for social media stories and reels. With a centered, symmetrical layout, everything looks polished and premium on any screen. Make a beautiful first impression and set the tone for your celebration—quickly and easily.