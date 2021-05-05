Wedding Insta Story 5

Announce your big day with a refined, vertical wedding invitation designed for Instagram Stories and Reels. This elegant, minimal template features heart motifs, a circular photo frame, and clean typography to highlight names, date, time and location. Swap in your photos or videos, adjust text, and fine‑tune colors to match your theme. Smooth, tasteful motion keeps the focus on your message while feeling modern and romantic. Ideal for save‑the‑date posts, ceremony invites, or reception reminders—polished and ready to share in seconds.