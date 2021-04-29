Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Wedding Insta Story 2 - Original - Poster image

Wedding Insta Story 2

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Invitation video
Story video
Wedding
Elegant
Minimal
400exports
rating
Announce your special day with an elegant, story‑ready wedding invitation. This vertical template blends minimal, romantic design with graceful circular frames, paired hearts, and smooth, gentle motion. Customize multiple text slides, add media, and adjust colors and fonts to match your style. Perfect for Instagram Stories and other vertical platforms, it delivers a refined, modern look that keeps the focus on your details. Whether for save‑the‑dates or day‑of announcements, this design makes sharing your love beautifully simple.
mhakmal07 profile image
mhakmal07
Edit
Pack (5)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of mhakmal07
Wedding Insta Story
By mhakmal07
Edit
00:20
Wedding Insta Story Original theme video
Wedding Insta Story 2
By mhakmal07
Edit
00:20
Wedding Insta Story 2 Original theme video
Wedding Insta Story 3
By mhakmal07
Edit
00:20
Wedding Insta Story 3 Original theme video
Wedding Insta Story 4
By mhakmal07
Edit
00:20
Wedding Insta Story 4 Original theme video
Wedding Insta Story 5
By mhakmal07
Edit
00:20
Wedding Insta Story 5 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us