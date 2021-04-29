Wedding Insta Story 2

Announce your special day with an elegant, story‑ready wedding invitation. This vertical template blends minimal, romantic design with graceful circular frames, paired hearts, and smooth, gentle motion. Customize multiple text slides, add media, and adjust colors and fonts to match your style. Perfect for Instagram Stories and other vertical platforms, it delivers a refined, modern look that keeps the focus on your details. Whether for save‑the‑dates or day‑of announcements, this design makes sharing your love beautifully simple.