Wedding Insta Story 3

Announce your big day with a refined, vertical wedding invitation tailored for social stories. This elegant design blends soft curved circles, subtle hexagon texture, and romantic heart accents with clean, readable typography. Customize names, date, time, location, and a heartfelt closing message. Add your own photos or video to the featured circular frames, then adjust colors and fonts to match your style. Smooth, graceful transitions keep the focus on your story, making it perfect for Instagram, TikTok, and more. Share your love with a polished invitation that feels personal, modern, and timeless.