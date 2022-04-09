Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Youtube Searching - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Youtube Searching - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Flat design
YouTube
Intro
6.5Kexports
rating
Create a professional YouTube channel opener in seconds. This template mimics familiar platform UI with a search bar, typing animation, and a bold subscribe call-to-action. Personalize the query, channel name, avatar, and colors to match your brand. Smooth cursor clicks and centered layout guide viewers from discovery to action. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and social media promos, helping you highlight your channel and drive subscriptions with clarity and style. Easy to edit and fast to render, it delivers a polished, minimalist look that keeps the focus on your content and your call-to-action.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us