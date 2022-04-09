Youtube Searching - Vertical

Create a professional YouTube channel opener in seconds. This template mimics familiar platform UI with a search bar, typing animation, and a bold subscribe call-to-action. Personalize the query, channel name, avatar, and colors to match your brand. Smooth cursor clicks and centered layout guide viewers from discovery to action. It’s perfect for intros, outros, and social media promos, helping you highlight your channel and drive subscriptions with clarity and style. Easy to edit and fast to render, it delivers a polished, minimalist look that keeps the focus on your content and your call-to-action.