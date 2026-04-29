Aurora Strap 1

Add a polished lower third to any video with this clean, minimal design. A soft gradient banner with smooth rounded corners spotlights your headline and supporting text, while subtle staggered animation keeps things professional and unobtrusive. The transparent background makes it perfect for interviews, vlogs, webinars, and corporate content. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand style. The result is an elegant, modern nameplate that enhances clarity without stealing attention from your footage.