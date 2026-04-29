Aurora Strap 4

Create polished on-screen IDs with this soft gradient lower third. A clean, pill-shaped banner and subtle glowing circles frame your name and title with modern, minimal style. The transparent overlay sits beautifully over any footage, while smooth, relaxed motion ensures readability. Easily customize two text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, webinars, livestreams, and corporate videos, this elegant name strap adds professional clarity without distraction. Make your content look refined and on-brand in seconds with a versatile, vibrant, and easy-to-use lower third.