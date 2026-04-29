Aurora Strap 2

Design polished lower thirds in seconds with a soft gradient banner and matching subtitle badge. This transparent overlay is minimal, elegant, and easy to read over any footage. Customize two text lines, choose your fonts, and refine colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-in timing keeps attention without distracting from your video. Perfect for interviews, intros, webinars, and corporate content, this lower third adds clarity and professionalism while staying unobtrusive. Deliver a cohesive look across your edits with a reliable, modern motion title built for flexibility.