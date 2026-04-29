Aurora Strap 3

Give your videos a clean, professional touch with a soft‑gradient lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline with a supporting subtitle inside a sleek pill banner, accented by subtle dotted details. Easily customize fonts, text, and colors to match any brand. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps the focus on your message, making it ideal for interviews, webinars, tutorials, corporate pieces, and social content. Plug in your titles, fine‑tune the palette, and export a polished on‑screen ID that looks great over any footage.