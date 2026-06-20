CardFlow 2

Create a high-impact promo with a bold, minimal grid of rounded cards. This template pairs oversized headlines with clean layout, letting your images and logo shine. Customize multiple text fields, add two feature visuals, and adjust brand colors for instant cohesion. Smooth slide-in and staggered animations deliver energy without clutter. Ideal for product drops, brand announcements, event highlights, and fast social promos. Make it yours by swapping fonts, tweaking hues, and inserting your logo to complete a polished, modern look in seconds.