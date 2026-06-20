CardFlow 9

Create a crisp, modern promo in seconds. This split-screen title card pairs two images with a bold headline and supporting copy inside sleek rounded panels. Minimal, flat design and smooth slide-in motion keep the focus on your message while subtle accents add polish. Swap in your own media, adjust colors and fonts, and tailor the text to fit product launches, announcements, or social ads. Perfect for brands and creators seeking a clean, high-impact look that scales across platforms.