Youtube intro for cooking channel
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CardFlow 4 - Original - Poster image

CardFlow 4

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Flat design
Sale
Rounded rectangle
E-commerce
6exports
rating
Showcase your products with a crisp, multi-panel promo built for modern e‑commerce. This template features a bold headline banner, secondary info cards, and dedicated spaces for imagery and brand marks. Clean flat design, rounded cards, and vibrant accents stand out on a dark canvas. Smooth slide-ins and staggered motion keep the pace energetic while remaining easy to read. Swap fonts, adjust colors, edit copy, and replace images to fit any collection, drop, or campaign. Perfect for launches, seasonal offers, and quick teasers across websites, ads, and social feeds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us