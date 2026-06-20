Youtube intro for cooking channel
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CardFlow 6 - Original - Poster image

CardFlow 6

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Motion title
Rounded rectangle
Bold
6exports
rating
Design polished promos in seconds with a crisp multi-panel grid and bold motion titles. Rounded cards, a dark minimal look, and flat design keep your message clear and modern. Smooth slide-in animations and staggered reveals guide attention from headline to supporting details, while a wide media strip adds visual context. Perfect for announcements, product drops, offers, and brand callouts across ads, social, or YouTube. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and media to match any identity. Use it as a standalone promo card or as a strong title insert within a longer edit.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us