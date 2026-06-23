Chroma Deal Card 1

Make your offer impossible to miss with a bold, transparent motion title designed for sales and promos. Clean, minimal typography meets punchy RGB glitch accents and outline text for maximum impact. Capsule badges act like CTAs to spotlight key deals or benefits. Easily customize headlines, fonts, and colors to match your brand and campaign. Perfect for online shops, seasonal promotions, and social ads, this fast, energetic title overlay drops neatly over any footage thanks to its alpha channel. Create attention-grabbing sale announcements that load fast, read instantly, and convert.