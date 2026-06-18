Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Bold Sale Title 3 - Original - Poster image

Chroma Deal Card 3

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Sale
Promo
Minimal
10exports
rating
Make your discount pop with a bold, high-contrast motion title tailored for sales and promotions. This single-scene, transparent overlay centers strong typography with animated highlights, subtle RGB-split accents, and a sleek UI-inspired pill element to boost urgency. Ideal for e‑commerce and seasonal offers, it’s clean, minimal, and instantly legible over footage or a solid backdrop. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand and campaign. Perfect as a quick promo card, chapter opener, or attention-grabbing social post—designed to convert scrollers into shoppers.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us