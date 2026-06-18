Chroma Deal Card 3

Make your discount pop with a bold, high-contrast motion title tailored for sales and promotions. This single-scene, transparent overlay centers strong typography with animated highlights, subtle RGB-split accents, and a sleek UI-inspired pill element to boost urgency. Ideal for e‑commerce and seasonal offers, it’s clean, minimal, and instantly legible over footage or a solid backdrop. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand and campaign. Perfect as a quick promo card, chapter opener, or attention-grabbing social post—designed to convert scrollers into shoppers.