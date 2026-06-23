Chroma Deal Card 4

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, glitch‑styled motion title. This transparent overlay stacks a powerful headline, supporting line, and a compact highlight badge in a clean, centered layout. Crisp outlined typography and RGB split accents deliver instant impact, while intuitive controls let you adjust fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, announcements, promos, and offers, it’s designed to read fast and look sharp over any footage or background. Drop in your copy, tweak the style, and export a sleek, modern title that grabs attention in seconds.