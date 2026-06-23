Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Volt Banner 2 - Original - Poster image

Chroma Deal Card 2

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Sale
Minimal
Glitch
8exports
rating
Create a high-impact sale announcement in seconds. This energetic motion title pairs bold typography with crisp scanning sweeps and stylish RGB glitch accents. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on any footage, while the clean, minimal layout keeps your message clear. Customize the headline, supporting copy, and colors to match your brand and use the pill-shaped callout area for offers or CTAs. Ideal for seasonal deals, flash sales, and retail promotions across social, ads, and video intros.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Chroma Deal Card 4
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Chroma Deal Card 4 Original theme video
Chroma Deal Card 2
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Chroma Deal Card 2 Original theme video
Chroma Deal Card 1
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Chroma Deal Card 1 Original theme video
Chroma Deal Card 3
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Chroma Deal Card 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us