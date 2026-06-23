Chroma Deal Card 2

Create a high-impact sale announcement in seconds. This energetic motion title pairs bold typography with crisp scanning sweeps and stylish RGB glitch accents. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on any footage, while the clean, minimal layout keeps your message clear. Customize the headline, supporting copy, and colors to match your brand and use the pill-shaped callout area for offers or CTAs. Ideal for seasonal deals, flash sales, and retail promotions across social, ads, and video intros.