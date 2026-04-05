Clip Carousel

Promote your channel with a clean, YouTube‑style player sequence. This transparent overlay showcases multiple clips in slick, centered cards featuring a profile image, title row, progress bar and engagement icons. Smooth slide-in transitions and staggered motion keep pacing dynamic while maintaining a minimal, flat aesthetic. Swap in your videos, profile image and headlines, then fine-tune fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, channel promos, playlists and social media teasers where clarity and content take the lead.