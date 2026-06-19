Headline Frame 1

Create professional on-air identifications in seconds with this clean, news-style info panel. The transparent background overlays perfectly on footage, featuring a two-column layout for a portrait and readable copy. Customize headline, subtitle and body text, swap fonts, and adjust brand colors to match your channel. Angled accents, quote glyphs and a subtle pattern provide a modern broadcast look without clutter. Ideal for news, interviews, and editorial segments, this motion title assembles smoothly with slide-in panels for a polished finish.