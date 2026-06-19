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Headline Frame 1 - Original - Poster image

Headline Frame 1

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
News style
News & Journalism
Rectangle shape
Lower third
6exports
rating
Create professional on-air identifications in seconds with this clean, news-style info panel. The transparent background overlays perfectly on footage, featuring a two-column layout for a portrait and readable copy. Customize headline, subtitle and body text, swap fonts, and adjust brand colors to match your channel. Angled accents, quote glyphs and a subtle pattern provide a modern broadcast look without clutter. Ideal for news, interviews, and editorial segments, this motion title assembles smoothly with slide-in panels for a polished finish.
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Mirs
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us